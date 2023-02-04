CBSE Admit Card 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Class 10, 12 hall tickets

CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Admit Card 2023 likely soon. The Class 10, 12 hall tickets when released will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

The Class 10, 12 board examination will begin from February 15, 2023 onwards across the country. The Class 10 board examination will end on March 21, 2023 and Class 12 board examination will conclude on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

To download CBSE hall tickets, students will have to login to the board website with their credentials. The direct link to download CBSE board exam admit card will be provided here, once it is available. Latest updates on CBSE admit card, board exams, sample papers and other details below.