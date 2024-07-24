CBSE CTET 2024 answer key released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024). The provisional answer key is available for candidates on the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the provisional answer key can submit their login credentials like roll number and date of birth to access the answer key.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Direct Link to check CBSE CTET 2024 answer key

When was the exam conducted?

CTET July 2024 was held on July 7 at test centres located in 136 cities across the country. The exam was held in two shifts – paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

After the release of the provisional answer key, the board will now invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee of ₹1,000 per question. The fee is non-refundable and challenges will not be accepted without the payment of the fee.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the provisional answer key can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check the CTET 2024 answer key:

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and click on the question you want to raise objection for.

Once done, upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit and make the payment of application fee.

Download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

