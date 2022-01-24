CBSE CTET December 2021 response sheet & question paper out, here’s how to get

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the response sheet of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 along with question paper on their website. Candidates can visit the CTET website at https://ctet.nic.in/ and download the response sheet.

Candidates can follow the given steps to download the response sheet:

How to download CTET December 2021 Response Sheet

1. Visit the CTET website - https://ctet.nic.in/

2. Click on link – Download CTET-Dec. 2021 Question Paper with Responses

3. A Login Page will appear

4. Login through Application Number and Password or through Application Number and Date of Birth

5. The Question Paper and Responses will be displayed on the screen

6. Candidates can download and print for future reference

CBSE conducted the CTET December 2021 examination on January 17 and January 21, 2022, as per the revised schedule. The examination was held in one shift on January 17 and in two shifts on January 21. Shift I was conducted from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and Shift II was held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Candidates are requested to keep checking the CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in/ for exam-related updates.