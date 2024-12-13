CBSE CTET December 2024 exam tomorrow, check reporting time, exam pattern & more

Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the CTET examination on Saturday, December 14, 2024. The examination may also be conducted on December 15 if there are more candidates. CBSE CTET December 2024 exam will be conducted on December 14, 2024. Check important details such as reporting time and structure of exam. (HT File)

Notably, the examination will consist of two papers and be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Paper II will be held in the morning shift, and Paper I in the evening shift.

A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II). The question paper will be set bilingual- Hindi/ English.

Reporting time:

Candidates are required to report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of each paper, that is at 7:30 AM for Paper – II (Morning) and at 12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening).

Those candidates who arrive after the commencement of exam will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Structure of exam:

As per the official information bulletin, all questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate.

Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking.

In total, there will be 150 MCQs of 150 marks.

Admit card released:

Meanwhile, the CBSE CTET admit card was released on December 12, 2024. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card:

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.