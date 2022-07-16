Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CBSE CTET Exam 2022 to be conducted in December, notice here
CBSE CTET Exam 2022 to be conducted in December, notice here

CBSE CTET Exam 2022 will be conducted in December 2022. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
Published on Jul 16, 2022 08:03 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE CTET Exam 2022 in December 2022. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on CBT mode across the country at various exam centres.

The Board will announce the exact exam date on the admit card of the candidate. As per the official notice, the test will be conducted in 20 languages throughout the country.

The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website soon and candidates can download it from ctet.nic.in.

The application fee for General/ OBC category for Paper I or II is 1000/- and for both Paper I and II is 1200/-. For SC/ST/Diff. Abled person, the application fees for Paper I or Paper II is 500/- and for both papers I and II is 600/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE CTET.

