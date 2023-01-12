CEED, UCEED Admit Card 2023 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will release CEED, UCEED Admit Card 2023 on January 13, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 can download the admit card from CEED website ceed.iitb.ac.in and UCEED website uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for rectification of discrepancies in admit card for both CEED and UCEED till January 17, 2023. The written examination will be conducted on January 22, 2023 from 9 am to 12 noon for both- CEED, UCEED.

CEED, UCEED Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CEED, UCEED.

Click on CEED Admit Card 2023 or UCEED Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UCEED, CEED.