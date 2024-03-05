Central Bank of India SO admit card 2024 released at centralbankofindia.co.in, download link here

Central Bank of India (CBI) released the exam admit card for the recruitment examination for the Specialist Officer (SO) post. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.centralbankofindia.co.in. Candidates can download their admit card using their Registration No / Roll No and Password/Date of Birth. Download CBI Specialist Officer exam admit card 2024

The written examination for Specialist Officers' various posts/scales will be conducted on March 10. Candidates are advised to carry original as well as photocopies of KYC Documents (PAN, Aadhar, Passport, Driving License, etc.) to the examination centre for verification.

Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines provided in the information handout and call letter.

Central Bank of India SO admit card 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.centralbankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the call letter link for "Recruitment process for selection of Specialist Officers in various streams"

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.