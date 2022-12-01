Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CGPSC PCS 2022: Registration for State Service Exam begins on psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC PCS 2022: Registration for State Service Exam begins on psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC PCS 2022: Candidates can register for the State Service Prelims exam on psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC PCS 2022: Registration for State Service Exam begins on psc.cg.gov.in(HT file)
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the application process for State Service Prelims Exam (GCPSC PCS) 2022. Candidates can now apply on psc.cg.gov.in.

The last date to register for CGPSC PCS 2022 is December 20, 2022.

The preliminary examination will likely be held on February 12, 2023. The mains examination is expected to take place on May 11, 12, 13 and 14, CGPSC said.

CGPSC State Services Prelims 2022 registration link

CGPSC has notified 189 vacancies in various state departments for this year. Checked the detailed notification for more information.

A graduation or equivalent degree is the minimum educational qualification required to appear in this examination. Technical and professional degrees are also considered.

Candidates who will appear in the final examination or are appearing or have appeared and waiting for results can also take the Prelims exam, provided they will be able to proof the required qualification in the application form of CGPSC PCS Mains exam.

