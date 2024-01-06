CISF HCM admit card released at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here

The Central Industrial Security Force has released the Skill Test (Typing Test) admit card for the Head Constable /Mn-2022 post. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. CISF releases admit card for Head Constable/Mn-2022 Skill Test

“The Skill Test (Typing Test) for the post of Head Constable /Mn-2022 shall be conducted from 10/01/2024 to 12/01/2024. The E-Admit Card of affected candidates has been uploaded on CISF Recruitment Portal i.e. (https : / /www. cisfrectt. cisf. gov. in)”, reads the official notification.

The Skill Test (Typing Test) for the Head Constable post will be conducted from January 10 to January 12.

CISF HCM admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Log-in tab

Next, click on the Skill Test Admit card (HC/Min 2022)

Key in your login details

Download and take the print for future reference.