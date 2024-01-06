close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CISF HCM admit card released at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here

CISF HCM admit card released at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 06, 2024 12:06 PM IST

CISF releases admit card for Head Constable /Mn-2022 skill test.

The Central Industrial Security Force has released the Skill Test (Typing Test) admit card for the Head Constable /Mn-2022 post. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

CISF releases admit card for Head Constable/Mn-2022 Skill Test
CISF releases admit card for Head Constable/Mn-2022 Skill Test

“The Skill Test (Typing Test) for the post of Head Constable /Mn-2022 shall be conducted from 10/01/2024 to 12/01/2024. The E-Admit Card of affected candidates has been uploaded on CISF Recruitment Portal i.e. (https : / /www. cisfrectt. cisf. gov. in)”, reads the official notification.

The Skill Test (Typing Test) for the Head Constable post will be conducted from January 10 to January 12.

Direct link to download Hall Ticket

CISF HCM admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Log-in tab

Next, click on the Skill Test Admit card (HC/Min 2022)

Key in your login details

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
