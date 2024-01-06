CISF HCM admit card released at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, direct link here
CISF releases admit card for Head Constable /Mn-2022 skill test.
The Central Industrial Security Force has released the Skill Test (Typing Test) admit card for the Head Constable /Mn-2022 post. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.
“The Skill Test (Typing Test) for the post of Head Constable /Mn-2022 shall be conducted from 10/01/2024 to 12/01/2024. The E-Admit Card of affected candidates has been uploaded on CISF Recruitment Portal i.e. (https : / /www. cisfrectt. cisf. gov. in)”, reads the official notification.
Direct link to download Hall Ticket
CISF HCM admit card: How to download
Visit the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Log-in tab
Next, click on the Skill Test Admit card (HC/Min 2022)
Key in your login details
Download and take the print for future reference.