CLAT 2022 exam to be held twice, counselling fee reduced for all categories

Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct CLAT 2022 examination twice in a year. The Common Law Admission Test will be conducted in May and in December 2022.

The decision to conduct the examination twice in a year was taken by Annual Executive Committee during the General Body meetings on November 14, 2021 under the Chairmanship of Prof. Faizan Mustafa. The official notice is available on the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

As per the notice, the CLAT 2022 exam will be held in May 8, 2022 and CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18, 2022, hence in 2022 two CLAT exams will be held in one year. Along with this, the Consortium has reduced the Counselling fee from 50,000/- to Rs.30,000/- for the General category candidates and Rs.20,000/- for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates.

Moreover, The Consortium has also elected a new Executive Committee with Prof. Poonam Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Jodhpur taking over as President from the Outgoing President Prof. Faizan Mustafa. Further, to protect the privacy of candidates, the Consortium resolved to secure the consent of candidates prior to sharing any personal information with any University or any other third party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON