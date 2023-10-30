CLAT 2024 fourth set of sample questions today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the fourth set of sample question papers for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Undergraduagte (UG) and Postgraduate (PG), 2024 today, October 30. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check it at 5 pm on the examination website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2024 4th set of sample questions today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The application process of CLAT 2024 is underway and will close on November 3.

CLAT 2024 for both UG and PG levels is scheduled for December 3. The practice test of CLAT 2024 is available on the exam website.

Direct link for CLAT practice test

“Complete your registration to access the 4th set of Sample Questions for PG & UG #CLAT2024 releasing on Oct 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM,” the NLU Consortium posted on X (formerly Twitter).

CLAT is a held as a national-level entrance examination held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by 24 national law universities located across the country.

For more information regarding the CLAT examination, visit the official website atc onsortiumofnlus.ac.in and then tap on the CLAT 2024 tab.

