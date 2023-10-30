News / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT 2024 fourth set of sample questions today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 fourth set of sample questions today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 30, 2023 12:02 PM IST

CLAT 2024: Candidates who have registered for the examination can check it at 5 pm on the examination website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the fourth set of sample question papers for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Undergraduagte (UG) and Postgraduate (PG), 2024 today, October 30. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check it at 5 pm on the examination website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 4th set of sample questions today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in (FOR REPRESENTATION)
CLAT 2024 4th set of sample questions today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The application process of CLAT 2024 is underway and will close on November 3.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

CLAT 2024 for both UG and PG levels is scheduled for December 3. The practice test of CLAT 2024 is available on the exam website.

Direct link for CLAT practice test

“Complete your registration to access the 4th set of Sample Questions for PG & UG #CLAT2024 releasing on Oct 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM,” the NLU Consortium posted on X (formerly Twitter).

CLAT is a held as a national-level entrance examination held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by 24 national law universities located across the country.

For more information regarding the CLAT examination, visit the official website atc onsortiumofnlus.ac.in and then tap on the CLAT 2024 tab.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out