National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CMAT 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Common Management Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in. CMAT 2026 registration begins at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply is November 17, 2025. The last date for submission of application fee is November 18, 2025. The correction window will open on November 20 and will close on November 21, 2025.

CMAT-2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates' ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2026-27.

Direct link to apply for CMAT 2026 registration CMAT 2026 registration: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CMAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹2500/- for general category and ₹1250/- for female category. *Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /PwBD/*OBC-(NCL) and third gender category will have to pay ₹1250/- as application fee.

Candidates who have any query while filling the application form can contact 011-40759000 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CMAT.