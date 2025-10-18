CMAT 2026 registration begins at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CMAT 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Common Management Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.
The last date to apply is November 17, 2025. The last date for submission of application fee is November 18, 2025. The correction window will open on November 20 and will close on November 21, 2025.
CMAT-2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates' ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2026-27.