CMAT Admit Card 2026 released at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the CMAT Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for Common Management Admission Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can download their admit card using their application number and date of birth from the website and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the information bulletin.

Direct link to download CMAT Admit Card 2026 CMAT Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

2. Click on CMAT Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CMAT 2026 exam will be held on January 25, 2026 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The CMAT exam comprises 100 questions, with a maximum of 400 marks. The medium of the question paper will be in English only. Each question will carry 4 marks, and for each correct response, candidates will get 4 marks. For each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total score. Unanswered/unattempted will be given no marks.

CMAT-2026 will be conducted by NTA as a three-hour entrance Examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2026-27. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CMAT.