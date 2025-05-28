COMEDK 2025 Answer Key releasing today, here's how to download provisional key

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka is scheduled to release the provisional answer key for COMEDK 2025 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check and download the answer key from the official website at comedk.org. COMEDK 2025 Answer Key is releasing on May 28, 2025. The steps to download the provisional key is given here. (HT file)

Along with the answer key, the consortium will also open the window to challenge the answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections till May 30, 2025, up to 4 PM.

The COMEDK 2025 final answer key will be published on June 4, 2025 at 12 noon, and the test scores/rank cards will be out on June 7, 2025 at 2 PM, as per the official schedule.

The Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET–2025) was conducted on May 10 and May 25, 2025 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in following three sessions:

Morning Session: 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM

Afternoon Session: 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM

Evening Session:5.30 PM to 8.30 PM

The UGET exam question paper consisted of 180 questions. Of these, 60 questions are asked from each subject- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

COMEDK 2025 Answer Key: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the COMEDK 2025 answer key

Visit the official website at comedk.org. On the home page, click on the link to download the COMEDK 2025 Answer Key. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your answer key displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of COMEDK 2025.