AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025 for engineering course released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025 for engineering course on May 28, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the provisional key through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025 for engineering course released, direct link here

Key Dates for AP EAMCET 2025

The objection window has been opened and candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website. The last date to raise objection is till 5 pm on May 30, 2025.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025: How to check

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025 for engineering course link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the paper.

4. The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAPCET-2025 is 25% of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed. But their admission will be limited to the extent of seats reserved for such categories.

The rank obtained in AP EAPCET-2025 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the application form for the academic year 2025-2026 only

The AP EAMCET 2025 examination was held from May 21 to May 27, 2025. The exam was held in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 noon and second session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the AP EAPCET answer key for the agriculture and pharmacy courses has been released. The objection window for the same will be closed on May 29, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.