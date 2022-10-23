COMEDK Engineering counselling 2022: Choice filling for round 2 begins tomorrow

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the choice filling for round 2 for general category (engineering seats) from 3 pm of October 24. Candidates will be able to change /edit preferences in choice filling form at comedk.org till October 27.

The round 2 Phase 2 Allotment Result (GM Seats) will be out on October 29 at 11 am,. Candidates can reserve their seats and make payment on October 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 3.

COMEDK Engineering counselling 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the engineering log in

Key in your log in details

Change /edit preferences in choice filling form

Submit and take print out for future reference.