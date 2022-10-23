COMEDK Engineering counselling 2022: Choice filling for round 2 begins tomorrow
COMEDK will commence the choice filling for round 2 for general category (engineering seats) from 3 pm of October 24.
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the choice filling for round 2 for general category (engineering seats) from 3 pm of October 24. Candidates will be able to change /edit preferences in choice filling form at comedk.org till October 27.
The round 2 Phase 2 Allotment Result (GM Seats) will be out on October 29 at 11 am,. Candidates can reserve their seats and make payment on October 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 3.
COMEDK Engineering counselling 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website at comedk.org
On the homepage, click on the engineering log in
Key in your log in details
Change /edit preferences in choice filling form
Submit and take print out for future reference.
