The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has started the registration process for CSEET July 2024 Session. Candidates who want to apply for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can find the link available on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. CSEET July 2024 Session: Registration begins at icsi.edu, direct link here

The last date to apply is till June 15, 2024. The July session examination will be conducted on July 6, 2024.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Candidates who have passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent can apply for the CSEET examination.

CSEET July 2024 Session: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on latest updates and a new page will open.

Click on CSEET July 2024 Session link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.