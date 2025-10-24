National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam on October 24, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint CSIR UGC NET exam December 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam: Last date to apply today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The last date for successful transaction of fee is till October 25, 2025. The correction window will open on October 27 and will close on October 29, 2025.

The examination will be held on December 18, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1150/- for General category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender category. An applicant can apply for payment through net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI. Service charges of the concerned Bank/ Payment Gateway Integrator, as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.