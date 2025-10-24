Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam: Last date to apply today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

    CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam registration process will end today, October 24, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 24, 2025 9:03 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam on October 24, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint CSIR UGC NET exam December 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

    CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam: Last date to apply today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here
    CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam: Last date to apply today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

    The last date for successful transaction of fee is till October 25, 2025. The correction window will open on October 27 and will close on October 29, 2025.

    The examination will be held on December 18, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam

    CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam: How to apply

    To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

    2. Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2025 registration link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

    4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

    5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The application fee is 1150/- for General category, 600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category and 325/- for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender category. An applicant can apply for payment through net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI. Service charges of the concerned Bank/ Payment Gateway Integrator, as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Last Date To Apply Today At Csirnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes