National Testing Agency, NTA has revised CSIR UGC NET June Exam 2025 schedule. The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 exam date have been revised due to clash with HTET 2024 date. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET June Exam 2025 schedule revised due to clash with HTET 2024 date, notice here

As per the official notice, the Agency received various representations from the candidates that Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, HTET 2024 examination is also scheduled to be held on July 26 and 27, 2025 with the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 examination. In the interest of the candidates, the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam date has been revised and will now be held on July 28, 2025.

The exam will be held on the same date for all subjects: mathematics, earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences, and physical sciences.

The details of the Exam City will be informed through an Advance City Intimation Slip 08-10 days prior to the examination.

The written examination will be conducted in Computer-Based test mode. It will consist of three parts, all of which will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The Paper will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per the option exercised in the Application Form.

The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and 'admission to Ph.D only in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test (CBT). For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.