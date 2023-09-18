News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2023 answer key objection window closes today on ctet.nic.in, result expected later this month

CTET 2023 answer key objection window closes today on ctet.nic.in, result expected later this month

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 18, 2023

CTET 2023: Candidates can send their feedback to the preliminary answer key through the exam website, ctet.nic.in.

The window to raise objections to the answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 will be closed today, September 18. Candidates can send their feedback to the preliminary answer key through the exam website, ctet.nic.in.

A non-refundable fee of 1,000 per question is required to challenge the answer key.

“There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website https://ctet.nic.in/ from 15/09/2023 to18/09/2023 (up to 11.59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable,” CBSE said in the notification released with CTET answer key.

However, the board said, the fee will be refunded in the case of accepted challenges.

“The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. The decision of Board on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained,” it added.

The final answer key of CTET 2023 will be prepared after reviewing the objections. As mentioned on the information bulletin of CTET August 2023, results of the test are likely to be announced by September-end.

