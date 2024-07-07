CTET 2024 today, 10 important exam day guidelines all candidates must know
CTET July 2024: Here are 10 important exam day guidelines all candidates must follow.
CTET July 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the July edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024) today, July 7. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – paper 1 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 2 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Admit cards for CTET have been released and are available for download on ctet.nic.in.
Here are 10 important exam day guidelines all candidates must follow:
- Candidates with admit cards that do not have proper or visible photograph and signature will not be allowed to appear under any circumstances. They should print it out on A4 size and in colour and bring it to the exam centre along with an original photo ID card. Candidates must follow the Instructions as mentioned in this admit card.
- The Candidates should report at the examination centre 120 minutes before the examination start time. The candidate reporting the centre after the gate closure time will not be allowed to appear in the examination.
- Candidate must bring their own blue/black ball point pen to write his/her particulars, if any.
- The candidate will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the conclusion of the examination without signing the attendance sheet.
- The candidates suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/ chocolate/candy, fruits (like banana/apple/orange) and snack items like sandwiches in transparent polybags. The food items will be kept with the Invigilators at the examination centre and will be handed over to the candidates on demand
- Items allowed inside the exam hall are: a printout of the admit card, one photo ID (PAN, Aadhar, Passport, Driving Licence, Voter ID, ballpoint pen, water in a transparent bottle (500 ml).
- Banned items are: Metallic items, books, notes, papers, geometry or pencil box, gold and artificial ornaments, plastic pouch, pencil pouch, pencil, scale, log table, writing pad, eraser, cardboard, electronic devices, watch, wallet, googles, handbag, mobile phone, earphone, microphone, camera, headphones, pen drive, pager, Bluetooth device, calculator, credit/debit card, electronic pen/scanner, food and beverage and other items that could be used for unfair means.
- Candidates must maintain proper silence and attend their question papers only. Any conversation or gesticulation or disturbance in the examination hall will be deemed as misbehavior and treated under unfairmeans category.
- If a candidate is found using unfair means or impersonating his/her candidature will be cancelled, and he/she will be liable to be debarred for taking an examination either permanently or for a specified period according to the nature of the offence.
- Biometric attendance is mandatory for all candidates before entering the exam hall. In case any candidate enters without marking the attendance, his/her result may be cancelled.
- Candidates have been asked to reach the exam centre well in time so go through the biometric attendance and save any possible time loss due to delay.
- The responses given by a candidate may be analysed with other candidates to detect patterns of similarity. “If in the analytical procedure adopted in this regard, it is inferred/concluded that the responses have been shared and scores obtained are not genuine/valid, your candidature may be cancelled and/or the result withheld,” the CBSE said.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get alert on your mobile and email as soon as the result is declared. For this, please provide information.
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2024 today, 10 important exam day guidelines all candidates must know
SHARE
Copy