CTET 2024 today, 10 important exam day guidelines all candidates must know

CTET July 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the July edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024) today, July 7. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – paper 1 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 2 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Admit cards for CTET have been released and are available for download on ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2024 exam day guidelines all candidates must know(HT File)