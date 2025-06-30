CTET 2025: The official notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2025 is awaited. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the notification on the official website, ctet.nic.in. CTET 2025: Where to check notification, apply online when the process begins (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per past trends, the exam is held twice a year (CTET July and December sessions).

Talking about last year, the registration process for the CUET July exam started in March and the exam was held on July 7. The exam was conducted in two shifts for papers 1 and 2.

Along with the CTET exam notification, the CBSE will also release the information bulletin. In the information bulletin, candidates will get to know important details such as eligibility criteria, paper pattern, application fee, syllabus, etc.

Candidates should carefully go through the details mentioned in the information bulletin and ensure that they are eligible to appear for the examination before applying.

After closing the application window, CBSE will allow candidates to correct their application forms. This will be followed by the release of exam city intimation slips and admit cards, the conduct of the test, the release of answer keys, the objection window, and the result and final answer key declaration.

Steps to apply for CTET 2025 when the process begins

Go to the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Open the CTET July 2025 registration link given on the home page.

Complete the registration process.

Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Upload documents and make payment of the exam fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of CTET 2025.