Allahabad University admission through CUET UG 2025: Registration begins today

University of Allahabad will begin the registration process for undergraduate (UG) admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 today, June 30. Candidates who have appeared for CUET UG 2025 and want to take admission to the university can register themselves at alldunivcuet.samarth. edu in. Allahabad University admission through CUET UG 2025: Apply from today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The admission/counselling process for Allahabad University UG admission 2025 will be done in two phases.

The first phase is registration/ profile update, which students must complete between June 30 and July 15, 2025. The second phase is programme selection and payment of the registration fee.

Before registration/ profile update, applicants should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the university and must have the following documents:

CUET UG 2025 admit card

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Photograph and signature in the prescribed format

A recent caste certificate in the central government format (applicable for EWS, SC, ST, and OBC category candidates) must contain the number and the issuance date.

The second phase of the admission process will begin after CUET UG result, during which students need to select their preferred programmes and pay the registration fee. Applicants can select course(s)/ on the portal.

The registration fee for Allahabad University UG admission is ₹300 for unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates and ₹150 for SC, ST, PwD candidates.

Applicants who successfully register/update their profiles and pay the registration fee after programme/course selection will be considered for counselling. The university will notify the schedule for phase 2 activities, such as course/programme selection and fee payment, separately.

Meanwhile, the result of the CUET UG 2025 exam is awaited. Candidates are advised to visit NTA websites cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in regularly for updates.