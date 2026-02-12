CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: Where, how to check CBSE CTET provisional key when out
CBSE CTET provisional key to be out on the official website of CBSE CTET.
CTET Answer Key 2026 LIVE News: The Central Board of Secondary Education will likely release the CTET Answer Key 2026 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the provisional key when released through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET examination was held on February 7 and 8, 2026 across the country at various exam centres. The exam was held in two sessions on both days: the first session from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm....Read More
The answer key, when released, will be available on the official website for two to three days. The objection window will also open when the provisional key is released. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- per question as processing charges.
The Board will accept only paid challenges made during the stipulated time. Challenges without payment of the fee and those submitted on any other medium will not be considered.
The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. Follow the blog for latest updates on ctet answer key, direct link and other details.
Exam dates of CBSE CTET
Where to check provisional key?
Date and time
The date and time of release of the provisional key has not been announced yet.