CTET answer key for December 2024 exam likely by January 1 or 2: Report

The provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET December 2024) is expected by January 1 or 2, indianexpress.com has reported quoting a senior Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official. According to a report, CTET December 2024 answer key is expected by January 1 or 2 (HT file)

When released, candidates will find the CTET answer key on the official website, ctet.nic.in. They can download it using their number and date of birth.

Along with the CTET answer key, the CBSE will also share candidates' responses recorded during the exam. Using these, they will be able to calculate their marks.

How to download CTET answer key 2024 when released

Go to ctet.nic.in Open the CTET provisional answer key download link Enter your login credentials – roll number and date of birth along with any other requested information. Submit the details and check the provisional CTET answer key.

After releasing the provisional answer key, the central board will invite objections from candidates on the payment of a fee per question.

If an objection is found valid, the CBSE will take a policy decision on it and the fee will be refunded.

The CTET December 2024 exam was conducted on December 14.

Looking at past trends, the CTET July exam was held on July 7 and the answer key was issued on July 24.

Candidates should regularly visit the CTET website for exam-related updates, including the answer key.