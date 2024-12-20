CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check CBSE CTET December provisional key when out
CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE CTET December Answer Key 2024 on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The provisional answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test has not been released yet. Candidates can check it on the official website of CBSE CTET after it is out. ...Read More
The Board has till now not shared any update on the date and time of release of CTET Answer Key 2024.
CTET December 2024 examination was held on December 14, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. As per past trends, the provisional answer key will be issued next.
Along with the provisional answer key, the OMR answer sheet will be released and objection window will open. The answer key will likely be displayed for 2-3 days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answers.
To raise objections candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as processing fee for each question they objection is raised. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium will not be considered.
The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. In case challenge on answer key(s) is accepted by the subject expert(s), the amount will be refunded to concerned candidate after declaration of result.
CTET December 2024 provisional key objection window details
Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium will not be considered.
CBSE CTET December 2024 held in two languages
All questions in CTET was Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer was the most appropriate. The question paper was set in two languages- English and Hindi.
CTET December 2024 exam shift details
The CBSE CTET December examination was held for two papers- Paper II was held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I was held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
How to download CBSE CTET December 2024 answer key?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET December Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CTET December 2024 final answer key details
The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys.
What if CBSE CTET answer key challenge is accepted by subject expert?
In case challenge on answer key(s) is accepted by the subject expert(s), the amount will be refunded to concerned candidate after declaration of result.
Processing fee required to raise objections against CBSE CTET provisional key
To raise objections candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as processing fee for each question they objection is raised. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium will not be considered.
CTET answer key 2024 to be available for these many days on website
The answer key will likely be displayed for 2-3 days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answers.
Other details to be released with CBSE CTET provisional key
Along with the provisional answer key, the OMR answer sheet will be released and objection window will open.
When was CTET December 2024 held?
CTET December 2024 examination was held on December 14, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.
Website to check CBSE CTET December 2024 provisional key
Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE CTET December Answer Key 2024 on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
CTET Answer key 2024 release date and time not announced
CBSE has not shared CTET Answer Key 2024 release date and time yet.