CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check CBSE CTET December provisional key when out

CBSE CTET 2019 : The CBSE has also increased the number of examination centres in Bihar and Assam for the CTET, after the number of applicants increased beyond the capacity of schools and colleges in Patna and Guwahati, where the examination was to be held.

CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE CTET December Answer Key 2024 on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The provisional answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test has not been released yet. Candidates can check it on the official website of CBSE CTET after it is out. ...Read More

The Board has till now not shared any update on the date and time of release of CTET Answer Key 2024.

CTET December 2024 examination was held on December 14, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. As per past trends, the provisional answer key will be issued next.

Along with the provisional answer key, the OMR answer sheet will be released and objection window will open. The answer key will likely be displayed for 2-3 days to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the answers.

To raise objections candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as processing fee for each question they objection is raised. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium will not be considered.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys. In case challenge on answer key(s) is accepted by the subject expert(s), the amount will be refunded to concerned candidate after declaration of result.