CTET exam city information released at ctet.nic.in, direct link

The Central Board of Secondary Education has shared information on the exam city and date for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who have applied for the examination can check this information on the official website- ctet.nic.in. CTET exam city slip 2026 live updates.

Direct link to check CTET exam city and date information

CBSE previously said that every effort will be made to allot a centre in one of the places opted by the candidate. However, the board reserves the discretion to allot a centre other than the candidate’s choice anywhere in India.

The city information slip cannot be treated as admit card and it cannot be used on the exam day. This document is only to inform candidates where their exam centres will be located.

CTET admit card will be released later and it will inform candidates the exam centre address, paper timings and other details.

The CTET February 2026 exam is scheduled for February 8, 2026. The exam will comprise two papers- Paper II will be held in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I will be held in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.