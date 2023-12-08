Central Board of Secondary Education will close the correction window for CTET January 2024 on December 8, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET January 2024: Last date to make corrections at ctet.nic.in, direct link here

The correction window was opened on December 4, 2023.

During this period, the candidates can change their particulars, course & examination city. To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CTET January 2024: How to make changes in application form

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET correction window available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The application form will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application form and make the changes.

Click on submit when done.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date.

The examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024. The main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English). The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II and 12:00 PM for Paper– I i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.