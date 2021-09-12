Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUCET admit card 2021 released, here's how to download at NTA portal
CUCET admit card 2021 released, here's how to download at NTA portal (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
CUCET admit card 2021 released, here's how to download at NTA portal (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
competitive exams

CUCET admit card 2021 released, here's how to download at NTA portal

  • The admit cards of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 for undergraduate/ integrated and post graduate programmes have been released. The exam will be held on September 15, 16, 23 and 24 in computer-based test mode.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 04:49 PM IST

The admit cards of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 for undergraduate/ integrated and post-graduate programmes have been released. The exam will be held on September 15, 16, 23 and 24 in computer-based test mode.

The CUCET admit card 2021 is available on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA).

CUCET admit card 2021 download

“The Admit Cards may be downloaded from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and read the instructions therein carefully,” the NTA has informed students.

CUCET admit card 2021: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website cucet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter the application number, date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check carefully the code of the test paper opted for, address/location of the examination centre and the date and shift/s of the test paper in which they are required to appear.

“Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference,” the NTA has informed candidates.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cucet national testing agency
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.