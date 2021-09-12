CUCET admit card 2021 released, here's how to download at NTA portal

The admit cards of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 for undergraduate/ integrated and post-graduate programmes have been released. The exam will be held on September 15, 16, 23 and 24 in computer-based test mode.

The CUCET admit card 2021 is available on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA).

CUCET admit card 2021 download

“The Admit Cards may be downloaded from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and read the instructions therein carefully,” the NTA has informed students.

CUCET admit card 2021: Know how to download

Go to the official website cucet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the application number, date of birth

Submit the details

Download the admit card

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check carefully the code of the test paper opted for, address/location of the examination centre and the date and shift/s of the test paper in which they are required to appear.

“Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference,” the NTA has informed candidates.