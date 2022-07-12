CUET 2022: Admit cards of phase 1 exam today on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022 Admit Cards: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards for the first phase of Common University Admission Test – Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022 on July 12, at 6 pm. Students can go to cuet.samarth.ac.in, log in with their application number and date of birth, and download it. CUET UG 2022 admit card live updates

In the year of inception, CUET-UG will be held in two phases the first one starting on July 15 at different examination centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

“The CUET (UG) – 2022 has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 (Fourteen Lakh and Ninety Thousand) candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 (Eight lakh and ten thousand) candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 (Six lakh eighty thousand) candidates in the second slot. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combination of subjects across 90 Universities,” NTA said.

“In view of a large number of Subjects, the unique date sheet to every individual candidate has been created. Accordingly, Advance Intimation Slip for Examination City to all candidates with the date of Examination and City of Examination is being issued on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/,” it said in a notification dated July 11.