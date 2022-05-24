Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET 2022 application correction window opens on May 26 at cuet.samarth.ac.in
  National Testing Agency (NTA) application correction process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will begin tomorrow, May 25.
Published on May 24, 2022 05:05 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 tomorrow, May 25. Candidates who have completed their CUET registration form 2022 and wish to make changes or corrections to the application form may do so till May 31.

“This editing facility is confined to “Tests” opted and does not extend to cover other fields. Candidates can also select more Universities/PIs or more courses. This editing facility is in addition to the “Correction Window” which will be made available as stated above”, reads the application form.

The exam dates will be notified on the NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ in due course.

CUET 2022: Know how to make changes

  Visit the official website of CUET 2022 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Log in using your credentials

Make changes in application form

Save changes and submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For any clarifications, candidates can write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or call NTA at 011-4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700.

 

 

