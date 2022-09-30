Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG 2022 application correction process ends today at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 application correction process ends today at cuet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:47 PM IST

Candidates can edit their personal details and choices of universities.

ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the application correction process for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET) PG 2022. on September 30. Candidates can apply online at cuet.nta.nic.in till 11: 50 pm. Candidates can edit their personal details and choices of universities.

CUET PG 2022 was held from September 1 to 7 and from September 9 to 12. The exam was held at 570 examination centres located in 269 cities across India and four cities outside India. NTA already released the CUET PG result.

The NTA has taken the decision to reopen the window after receiving requests from several candidates to allow them to make changes to the information they provided when applying for the exam.

Direct link here

CUET PG 2022: How to make changes in application

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," Correction window of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] – 2022"

Key in your credentials and log in

Make changes and take print out for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
application process pg
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
