CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Live Updates: NTA to release hall tickets tomorrow

Cuet PG 2024 Admit Card Live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards or hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 tomorrow, March 7. Candidates can download it from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in using the application number and date of birth. Exam city information slips of the exam have already been released. ...Read More

The entrance will be held from March 11 to 28 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode for 157 subjects. A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the examination. For any help related to CUET PG, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

