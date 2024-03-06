CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Live Updates: NTA to release hall tickets tomorrow
Cuet PG 2024 Admit Card Live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards or hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 tomorrow, March 7. Candidates can download it from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in using the application number and date of birth. Exam city information slips of the exam have already been released. ...Read More
The entrance will be held from March 11 to 28 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode for 157 subjects. A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the examination. For any help related to CUET PG, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.
CUET PG 2024: NTA helpline number
For any help related to the CUET PG examination, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000.
They can also send email at NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.
CUET PG 2024: Over 4 lakh candidates registered
This year, a total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the CUET PG, the postgraduate entrance examination of central universities and other participating institutions across the country.
CUET PG 2024 hall tickets: Exam from March 11 to 28
CUET PG 2024 is scheduled for March 11 to 28. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the detailed schedule is available on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET PG admit card 2024: Login credentials required to download it
To download CUET PG admt cards from pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, candidates have to use the following as login credentials:
Application number
Date of birth
CUET PG 2024 admit cards tomorrow
National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024 tomorrow, March 6. Candidates can download it using application number and date of birth.