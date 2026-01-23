CUET PG 2026: Extended registration window closing today at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/, direct link here
CUET PG 2026 registration window will close today, January 23 2026. The direct link to check is given here.
National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration window for CUET PG 2026 on January 23, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for admission into postgraduate programmes can find the direct link through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
The last date for submission of exam fee is January 25, 2026. The correction window will open on January 28 and will close on January 30, 2026.
The examination will likely be held in March 2026. The dates of exam has not been announced yet. The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG)-2026 will be in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Buddhist Studies, and Indian Knowledge System). The duration of the exam is 90 minutes and each question paper comprises of 75 questions.
Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2026
CUET PG 2026: How to apply
Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can do so by following the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.
2. Click on CUET PG 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Click on submit and your registration is done.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET (PG) 2026, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000/011 - 69227700 or e-mail at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.
