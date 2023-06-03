National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2023 Admit Card. The admit card has been released for exam dates- June 5, 6, 8 and 8, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG 2023 Admit Card out for June 5 to 8 exam, download link here

As per the official notice, the candidates scheduled to appear on 05, 06, 07, 08 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET UG.