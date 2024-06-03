CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA CUET UG provisional answer key awaited, updates here

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET UG 2024 Answer Key in due course of time. The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses answer key will be available on the official website of CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and also on cuetug.ntaonline.in. Along with the release of answer key, the objection window will also open. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying processing fee for each question they raise objection for. ...Read More

CUET UG examination in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) Mode was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22 and 24, 2024 at various exam located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India.

The test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test 501) were conducted in Centres across Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad on May 29, 2024.

This year around 15 lakh candidates have appeared for CUET UG examination across the country and abroad. Follow the blog for answer key date, objection window, processing fee and other details.