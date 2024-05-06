Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Monday, May 6, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA expected to release exam city slips soon, latest updates here

    May 6, 2024 9:00 PM IST
    The NTA is expected to release the CUET UG 2024 exam city slips soon. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA expected to release exam city slips soon. (HT file image/Amal KS)
    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA expected to release exam city slips soon. (HT file image/Amal KS)

    The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip soon. Once released, the candidates who have registered themselves for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes will be able to download the same from the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in. The exam city slips can also be downloaded from cuetug.ntaonline.in....Read More

    The CUET UG 2024 examination is set to commence from May 15 to May 24, 2024, in hybrid mode (Computer-based and pen-and-paper mode). 

    More than 13 lakh lakh candidates will be appearing in CUET UG at various Examination Centers located in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. 

    Notably, downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website is expected to begin in the second week of May 2024. 

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on the CUET UG city intimation slip, date, direct link, and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 6, 2024 9:00 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: Details about exam venue

    The CUET UG 2024 examination will be held 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. 

    May 6, 2024 8:02 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: When will admit cards be out?

    The CUET UG admit cards are expected to be out by the second week of May. 

    May 6, 2024 7:59 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: Over 13 lakh candidates to appear for exams?

    More than 13 lakh candidates will be appearing in CUET UG at various exam centers across India and outside.

    May 6, 2024 7:54 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: When will CUET UG exam be conducted?

    The CUET UG 2024 will be conducted from May 15 to May 24, 2024.

    May 6, 2024 7:51 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: Where will the exam city slips be released?

    The CUET UG 2024 exam city slips will be released on exams.nta.ac.in. The exam city slips can also be downloaded from cuetug.ntaonline.in.

    May 6, 2024 7:47 PM IST

    CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: Exam city slips expected soon

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam city slips for CUET UG 2024 soon. 

    News education competitive exams CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA expected to release exam city slips soon, latest updates here
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes