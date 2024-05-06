CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA expected to release exam city slips soon, latest updates here

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG 2024 Exam City Slip soon. Once released, the candidates who have registered themselves for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes will be able to download the same from the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in. The exam city slips can also be downloaded from cuetug.ntaonline.in....Read More

The CUET UG 2024 examination is set to commence from May 15 to May 24, 2024, in hybrid mode (Computer-based and pen-and-paper mode).

More than 13 lakh lakh candidates will be appearing in CUET UG at various Examination Centers located in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India.

Notably, downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website is expected to begin in the second week of May 2024.

