CUET UG 2024: Exam city slip to be out by May 5, admit card releasing around May 2nd week; UGC Chairman informs

The examination city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) 2024 will be released by the NTA by May 5, whereas admit cards will be available for download from the second week of May. CUET UG 2024: UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has informed that examination city intimation slip for CUET UG 2024 will be released by the NTA by May 5, Additionally, the admit cards will be available for download from the second week of May. (HT file image)

This was informed by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday. Taking to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), the UGC Chairman said, “The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024.”

Candidates will be able to download the intimation slip from the official website at cuetug.ntaonline. when released.

Steps to download the exam city intimation slip when released:

Go to the official website at cuetug.ntaonline.in

Log in by entering your details.

Click on the CUET UG 2024 exam city slip link.

Download your exam city slip and keep a printout for further need.

The CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 24, 2024, in hybrid mode (Computer-based and pen-and-paper mode). About 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing in CUET UG at various Examination Centers located in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India.

As many as 63 test papers are being offered in the CUET (UG) – 2024. The examination will be conducted for 45 minutes.

However, for subjects like Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Tests, the duration of the test will be 60 minutes. The examination will be conducted in four shifts -Shift 1A will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A will be held from 3 pm to 3.45 pm, and shift 2B will be conducted from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Whereas, other papers will be conducted in three shifts- shift 1 from 9 am to 11.15 am, shift 2 from 1.15 pm to 2.45 pm, and shift 3 from 4.45 pm to 6.15 pm.

