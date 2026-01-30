CUET UG 2026: Last date today to apply at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for CUET UG 2026 on January 30, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in. The registration link will be deactivated at 11.50 pm today.

The last date of successful transaction of fee is January 31, 2026. The correction window will open on February 2 and will close on February 4, 2026.

Candidates will be allowed to submit only one application. Under no circumstances will candidates be allowed to fill more than one application form.

As per the official notice, candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or parents/guardians only as all information/communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

Direct link to register for CUET UG 2026 CUET UG 2026: How to register To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CUET UG 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹400/- for each additional subject for General category, ₹900/- for 3 subjects and ₹375/- for each additional subject for OBC)- (NCL)* / EWS and ₹800/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹350/- for each additional subject for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/ Third gender category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.