CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: Where, how to check NTA CUET provisional key
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Once released, the candidates can download it using their application number and date of birth. The NTA conducted the CUET UG exam on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. This year, for the first time, the test was held in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper)....Read More
The question papers and candidates' responses will also be shared along with the provisional answer key. After this, a window will be given to the candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key, if any.
How to download CUET UG 2024 answer key
Go to exams.nta.ac.in and then to the CUET UG exam page.
Open the CUET UG 2024 answer key link.
Enter your login credentials and submit.
Check and download the answer key.
