UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026 released at upsssc.gov.in, direct link to download here
UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026 has been released. The direct link to download the city intimation slip is given here.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can download the exam city slip through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
The UPSSSC PET exam will be held on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026.
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This year, 35.42 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Last year, this number was 25.3 lakh, which is 10 lakh more than last year, said chairman SN Sabat. The first shift will be held from 10 am to noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm on all three days.
Direct link to download UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026
UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026: How to download
To check and download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
- Click on UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
- Check the exam city slip and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates appearing for the examination should check their exam date and shift mentioned on the admit card. They must reach the examination centre according to the reporting instructions on their admit card.
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The Commission has not provided the admit card release date in its official notification. It has stated that candidates will be informed separately in due course through the official website about release of the examination admit cards.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More