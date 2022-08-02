CUET UG Phase 2 exam admit card releasing today at 10 am on cuet.samarth.ac.in

National Testing Agency will release the CUET UG Phase 2 exam admit from today, August 2 at 10 am. Registered candidates who will appear for the CUET (UG) Examination to be held on 04, 05 and 06 August 2022 can download their admit card from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET (UG) – 2022 has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. The first phase of the CUET (UG) - 2022 took place in 247 Centers throughout 160 cities from July 15 to July 20, 2022.

The admit cards for the exams that will take place after August 6, 2022, will be released later.

CUET UG admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Key in your application number and password

Download CUET admit card

Take a printout for future use.