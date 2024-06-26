CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Answer key awaited on exams.nta.ac.in, result expected on June 30

CUET UG Result 2024 Live: In the information bulletin for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) mentioned that the examination result is expected by June 30. If the agency has to meet this deadline, the answer key of CUET UG can be expected soon on exams.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

After releasing the provisional answer key of CUET UG along with question papers and candidates' responses and before announcing the results, the NTA will also give candidates a window during which they can raise objections, if any. Subject experts will review these objections and use them in preparing the final answer key. The final answer key is used to prepare and announce the results.

The entrance examination for admission to central and other participating institutes was held on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024. This was the first time when the test took place in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen and paper).

Steps to download CUET UG 2024 answer key

Go to the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in

Open the CUET UG exam page.

Open the CUET UG 2024 answer key/question paper/responses download link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Check and download the CUET UG answer key.

