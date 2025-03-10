CUSAT CAT 2025: Registration window for UG, PG courses extended, check revised deadline here

Cochin University of Science and Technology has extended the online registration window for CUSAT CAT 2025 for UG, PG courses. As notified in the official website, eligible candidates who wish to apply for CUSAT Common Admission Test can now register online till March 23, 2025, at admissions.cusat.ac.in by tomorrow. CUSAT CAT 2025: Online registration window for UG, PG courses has been extended.

Previously, the last date to register was March 10, 2025.

The registration process for UG, PG courses began on February 6, 2025. Candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹1500 to appear for a maximum of two test codes. Each additional test code will cost ₹500 for general candidates, and ₹250 for KSC/KST candidates.

As such, candidates who wish to apply for multiple M.Tech. and MBA programmes must pay the application fees as given above.

Besides, the CAT registration fee will be collected from candidates who register for CUSAT through CUET (For PG programmes only).

The payment of application fee can be done via all Credit / Debit Cards/UPI or Net banking of almost all Banks.

Notably, the computer-based test will be held on May 10, 11 and 12, 2025.

CUSAT CAT 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for CUSAT CAT 2025:

1. Visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

2. Click on CUSAT CAT 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the information as asked to register yourself.

4. Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates may visit the official website of CUSAT.