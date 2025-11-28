Staff Selection Commission has released Delhi Police Exam 2025 Dates. The exam dates for Constable and Head Constable posts can be checked by the candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Delhi Police Exam 2025 Dates: SSC releases Constable and Head Constable exam dates at ssc.gov.in (ANI file photo)

As per the official notice, the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 will be held on December 16 and 17, 2025. The Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 will be held from December 18 to January 6, 2026. The Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 will be conducted from January 7 to 12, 2026 and Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator(AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 will be held from January 15 to 22, 2026.

Delhi Police Exam 2025 Dates: How to check To check the official notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on Delhi Police Exam 2025 Dates notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.