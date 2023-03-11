DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2022 for Tier II out at drdo.gov.in, link here

Defence Research and Development Organisation has released DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2022 for Tier II. Candidates who will appear for Tier II examination for Technician posts can download the admit card through the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

The Tier II examination will be conducted soon. The date and time of the examination will be mentioned in the admit card. Those candidates who will qualify the Tier I examination are eligible to appear for the Tier II exam. Tier-II (Trade Test) is qualifying in nature. Trade test will be of ITI level in the related trade, to test the practical skills of the candidates. The test may be of about one to two hours duration.

Direct link to download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2022

DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Click on DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2022 for Tier II link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO CEPTAM.