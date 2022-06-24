Home / Education / Competitive Exams / DSSSB JE admit card 2022 released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, direct link here
DSSSB JE admit card 2022 released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, direct link here

  • DSSSB has issued the admit cards for the exams scheduled on June 27-29.
DSSSB JE admit card 2022 released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, direct link here
DSSSB JE admit card 2022 released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, direct link here
Published on Jun 24, 2022 02:38 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the exams scheduled on June 27-29. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website of DSSSB at https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/.

The DSSSB JE (Civil)/Section Officer (Civil) exam is scheduled for June 27, 28, and 29. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 575 vacancies. Candidates can check detailed schedule here.

The name of the examination centre and Date of Examination and timing will be mentioned on the admit card.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

DSSSB JE admit card released: Know how to download

Visit official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the admit card link for the POST CODES 801/22

Enter Application No and date of birth and login

The DSSSB JE admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

