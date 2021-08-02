Home / Education / Competitive Exams / DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021: Last date today to apply for Diploma courses
DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021: Last date today to apply for Diploma courses

DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021 will close down the registration process for Diploma courses today, August 2, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of DTE Maharashtra on dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:43 PM IST

Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will close down the registration process for DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021 on August 2, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the diploma courses can apply online through the official site of DTE Maharashtra on dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The registration process was started on July 10, 2021.

The first year Post HSC admission for Pharmacology, Hotel Management and Food and Beverage Technology, Surface Coating Technology Diploma courses for the academic year 2021-22 will end today. To apply for the courses, candidates should have passed Class 12 or equivalent exams.

Direct link to apply

DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2021: How to apply

Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can check these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of DTE Maharashtra on dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

• Click on Post HSC admission link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will click on candidates login link.

• Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Download the confirmation age

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first merit list will be released by the Directorate on August 10, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DTE, Maharashtra.


dte maharashtra diploma course education + 1 more
