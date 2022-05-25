ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

Employees State Insurance Corporation has released ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022. The Multi Tasking Staff admit card can be downloaded by all appearing candidates on the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in. The Phase II- Main examination will be conducted on June 5, 2022.

The Phase-II online examination will be conducted only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination. The online examination comprises of 200 questions of maximum marks of 200. The time duration is for 120 minutes and the version of exam is English. Candidates who have to appear for the written examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022</strong>

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in.

Click on ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card is displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be available from May 25 to June 5, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ESIC.