FCI Category 3 Call Letter 2022 for Phase 2 released, download link here

Published on Mar 01, 2023 11:17 AM IST

FCI Category 3 Call Letter 2022 for Phase 2 has been released. Candidates can check and download the admit card through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Food Corporation of India has released FCI Category 3 Call Letter 2022 for Phase 2. Candidates who will appear for Phase 2 written examination conducted by FCI can download the admit card through the official site of FCI at fci.gov.in.

The Phase II examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download FCI Category 3 Call Letter 2022

FCI Category 3 Call Letter 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of FCI at fci.gov.in.
  • Click on recruitment section and a new page will open.
  • Click on FCI Assistant Grade 3 Call Letter 2022 link available on the page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your call letter will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the call letter and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who qualified the Phase I examination will have to appear for Phase 2 exam. This recruitment drive will fill up 5043 Category 3 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of FCI.

